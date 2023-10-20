Canadian minister dodges direct question on Nijjar killing evidence | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Canada has once again made a poor diplomatic show as it chose to evade the most important question posed by a journalist amid the country's row with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. During the interaction with the media, after Canada withdrew 41 of its diplomats from India, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly was asked a straightforward question. The question was whether Canada has shown the evidence to India which confirms that there is an Indian government hand behind the killing of the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as alleged by Ottawa.

