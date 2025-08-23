Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors, has told US investigators that she does not believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide. “I do not believe he died by suicide, no,” Maxwell said during a nine-hour interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. When asked if she had a view on who might have killed him, she replied, “No, I don’t.” Maxwell explained she had no first-hand knowledge of what happened but did not think Epstein was suicidal.

Prison violence and ‘going rate’ for a hit

Maxwell criticised the Bureau of Prisons and suggested violence inside jails can be arranged cheaply. “In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay, somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary. That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today,” she said. However, she added, “I don’t think Epstein had a hit on like that. If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation [in the jail].”

Dismissing conspiracy theories

Despite rejecting the official account of suicide, Maxwell also denied that Epstein was killed to protect the rich and powerful. “I do not have any reason to believe that. And I also think it’s ludicrous, because if that is what they wanted, they would’ve had plenty of opportunity when he wasn’t in jail. And if they were worried about blackmail or anything from him, he would’ve been a very easy target,” she said.

The Justice Department and FBI under President Trump concluded there was no evidence Epstein was murdered, blackmailed powerful people, or kept a so-called “client list.” Epstein had been removed from suicide watch before his death in 2019, after a psychologist assessed him. On the night he died, cameras in the prison were not working, details that have fuelled years of speculation.

Transcripts reveal Maxwell’s talks with DOJ

The Justice Department released four redacted transcripts of Maxwell’s interviews on Friday. They took place shortly before she was moved to a minimum-security prison. She was given “limited” immunity to answer questions about Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.