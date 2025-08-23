/'There is no list': Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein ‘client list’ is a myth, calls Prince Andrew claims ‘not conceivable’

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has told US officials that a widely discussed “client list” does not exist. In a July interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell insisted, “There is no list.” She also rejected claims that Donald Trump or Bill Clinton acted inappropriately. “The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she said.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, has appealed to the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, and her lawyer has said they would “welcome” a pardon from Trump.

Prince Andrew allegations addressed

Maxwell strongly denied introducing Prince Andrew to Epstein and called allegations of the duke having sex with an underage girl in her home “mind-blowingly not conceivable.” She also claimed the now-famous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, with Maxwell in the background, was fake.

Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17, reached a financial settlement with him in 2022. She died earlier this year, and her family has condemned Maxwell’s testimony, calling her a “monster”.

Epstein connections and conspiracy theories

Maxwell said Epstein paid her up to $250,000 a year even after their romantic relationship ended, describing them as “friends with benefits”. She dismissed theories that Epstein was murdered in prison, although she admitted she did not believe he took his own life.

Speculation about a secret list of Epstein’s associates has fuelled conspiracy theories for years. Maxwell, however, insisted such a document does not exist, despite her being asked about figures including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.