Germany’s new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has said that it plans to turn away asylum-seekers and will increase the number of border police for stricter migration policies.

“Germany will turn some asylum-seekers away at its borders,” said the new Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, though he added that exceptions would be made for ‘vulnerable groups’ like pregnant women and children.



During his election campaign, the newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz had argued that Germany is surrounded by European Union member states and Switzerland, and so any potential asylum applicants should present their case with them before they reach Germany.

He added that as per the EU agreements, asylum-seekers must apply for protection in the first EU country they enter.

Interior Minister Dobrindt further said, “We are not going to close the borders, but we are going to control the borders more strictly, and this stronger control of the borders will also lead to a higher number of rejections.”

“We will gradually increase this higher number of rejections and implement stronger controls at the borders. We will ensure that more police forces are deployed at the borders and can carry out these push-backs,” he added.

Like most EU countries, Germany is part of the visa-free Schengen area, where internal borders are open for EU citizens and many non-EU nationals to travel freely without passport checks.

Merz, meanwhile, is on his first official trip to France and Poland.

Polish PM Donald Tusk issues warning

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Warsaw on Wednesday evening and hailed a ‘new opening’ in German-Polish relations.

However, Tusk warned the new chancellor against unilateral migration policies such as national border controls or deportations, which could leave migrants stranded on Polish territory.

“There can be no impression that anyone, including Germany, would like to send any groups of migrants to Poland. Poland will not accept this,” he said at a news conference.

Tusk said the problem of asylum seekers should be dealt with at the European Union’s outer border.

“We must help each other to protect EU territory against illegal migration. I will expect the new German government to cooperate fully on securing the EU’s external borders,” he said.

Internally, it is in the interests of both Poland and Germany to maintain the EU’s free-movement Schengen Zone, he said.