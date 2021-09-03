Germany: 6 men charged for stealing 18th century jewels from Green Vault museum

Six men have been charged with breaking in and stealing 18th century jewels from a Dresden Museum in Germany.

All suspects have German origin and are aged between 22 and 27. The six men have been accused of stealing from the Green Vault museum in the Dresden city.

Suspects were successful in stealing nearly 21 pieces of jewellery consisting 4,300 diamonds which have been valued at nearly €113.8m (£97.6m).

The suspects started a fire in the museum to ensure the power supply for street lights and other security equipment was cut. They also set a car on fire in a nearby garage to ensure their safe passage to Berlin, as they assumed emergency services would be busy dealing with the fire.

While the suspects have been charged with the crime, the stolen items are still missing. The six men have refused to acknowledge the accusations made against them.

Whether or not the case will be brought to trial is yet to be decided. The state court of Dresden will take the final decision about this soon.

Dresden’s famous the Green Vault museum was established in 1723 and is known to be one of the oldest museums of the world. This museum houses the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, which is reportedly made up of more than 4,000 pieces of gold, precious stones and other valuable material.