German university suspends acceptance of Chinese state-funded researchers over espionage concerns

The Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) in Germany's Bavaria state has declared a suspension of researchers holding scholarships from the China Scholarship Council (CSC), a Chinese government entity. This move, effective from June 1, has been made due to concerns about the potential for industrial espionage. The university cited conflicts between the CSC contract and Germany's Basic Law, asserting that such agreements limit academic freedom and freedom of expression.

China Scholarship Council and allegiance pledges

The CSC, overseen by China's Ministry of Education, awards scholarships to students who pledge allegiance to the Chinese state, maintain ties with the Chinese embassy, and commit to returning to China post-studies. The FAU's internal message revealed that these commitments contradict Germany's principles of academic freedom, raising fears of potential spying risks.

It said, “The political landscape has changed significantly in recent times and topics such as protection against scientific and industrial espionage, data security and safeguarding intellectual property also post a challenge for our FAU.”

Huawei concerns

The university highlighted the evolving political climate and concerns regarding protection against espionage, data security, and intellectual property safeguarding.

The FAU noted its previous collaboration with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei as a cause for international apprehension. Consequently, the FAU pledged not to enter into further research or partnership agreements with Huawei in the future.

While the FAU's decision is currently a singular instance, it has sparked discussions about potential future restrictions on Chinese-funded scholars in Germany. Other German universities are wary of taking similar steps due to financial considerations, but the evolving political situation is making institutions more cautious about potential espionage risks.

European universities, including those in Sweden and Denmark, are also reconsidering their partnerships with CSC-funded scholars.

Germany's stance on China is evolving, as evidenced by its recently unveiled China Strategy. This strategy prioritises minimising risks in the relationship with China and involves measures to prevent the acquisition of technological knowledge, expertise, and patents by China.

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has labeled China a significant threat in terms of economic and scientific espionage.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger, the German education minister, supported FAU’s decision and reportedly said, “Research institutions and universities in Germany have a responsibility to safeguard themselves against espionage activities conducted by students receiving scholarships from the Chinese government."