Hamas launches ‘Operation Al Aqsa Flood’ with barrage of rockets, Israel declares ‘state of alert’ for war

Hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7), prompting sirens to wail across Israel's southern and central regions. This highlights escalating tensions in the region and is a cause for concern.

Hamas' armed wing reported that it had launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

The group expressed its intent to halt what it referred to as Israel's unaccountable actions and stated, "We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and within the initial 20-minute strike, we fired more than 5,000 rockets."

Hamas publishes images showing the infiltration of terrorists into Israel and an IDF post on the Gaza border.

The Israeli army sounded sirens across southern and central areas of the country for over an hour, urging civilians to seek shelter.



Israel declared a “state of readiness for war”, amid the massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said in a statement, on Saturday morning, that the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is holding an assessment and approving plans of action.

“The IDF declares a state of readiness for war. Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the statement from the Israeli army said.

The Israeli military announced that "a number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip," although no further details were provided.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Hamas terror group has made a “grave mistake” for launching a surprise attack on Israel with rocket attacks and infiltrating into towns on the border with the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas made a grave mistake this morning and started a war against the State of Israel. IDF soldiers are fighting the enemy at all the infiltration sites,” Gallant says in remarks provided by his office.

“The State of Israel will win this war,” he adds.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant following an operational situation assessment held this morning: The Hamas [terrorist organization] has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every…

Israel’s top-level security cabinet will hold a meeting at 1 pm, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold an assessment with security chiefs before the meeting.

The mayor of a southern Bedouin town has said that at least 4 people have been killed by the rocket fire, with over 100 people injured.

As a result of rocket strikes, a 70-year-old woman was critically injured, and another person was trapped in a building in central Israel, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services, who spoke to AFP.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel.

Netanyahu addresses nation

Rockets, gunfights, and more rockets. Tensions along the Gaza Strip have heightened to an unprecedented level.

Addressing the nation, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation — this is war," and added, "Hamas will pay an unprecedented price. The enemy will receive a response they have never known before," he added.

Israeli response and prime minister's action

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would soon convene with security officials to address the escalating violence.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, Israel is monitoring the situation closely.

Israel has enforced a stringent blockade on Gaza since 2007, a measure implemented after the Hamas militant group took control of the territory.

This blockade has led to recurring conflicts between Palestinian militants and Israel, resulting in several devastating wars.

Recent tensions in September saw Israel temporarily closing the border to Gazan workers for two weeks. During this period, border protests erupted, with Palestinians engaging in confrontations with Israeli forces.

Critics viewed the border closure as a form of collective punishment against Palestinian workers who seek employment in Israel due to higher earning potential, given the dire economic conditions in Gaza.

Reopening the border crossing on September 28 aimed to ease tensions and improve conditions in Gaza, where over 2.3 million people reside.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has led to casualties on both sides throughout the year, with at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners losing their lives in various incidents.

A significant proportion of these fatalities occurred in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.

Recent months have witnessed a surge in army raids, Palestinian attacks against Israelis, and incidents of settler violence against Palestinians and their property.

It's important to note that several far-right Israeli ministers reside in West Bank settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

The situation remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to manage the conflict and address the deeply rooted issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian struggle.

(With inputs from agencies)