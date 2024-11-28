London

Doctors are hailing a new and "game changer" way to treat serious asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) attacks, The Guardian reported. The discovery of the method is the first breakthrough in 50 years in this sector of diseases.

A recent trial has found that replacing steroid tablets (the current way to deal with the diseases) with injection, was more effective in treating the symptoms in the patient.

Moreover, this method even cuts the need for further treatment by 30 per cent.

The results of the trial were published by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

The discovery is expected to be transformative for millions of patients suffering from asthma and COPD across the globe.

Increasing doses of Benralizumab

An antibody called Benralizumab is used in a low amount and in multiple doses to treat severe asthma. The antibody targets specific white blood cells and reduces long-term infection.

However, the trial found that a single dose of Benralizumab, in an increased amount, could be much more effective.

The trial was done on 158 people who were in need of medical attention for their asthma and COPD attacks.

What do experts say?

“This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD. Treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations has not changed in 50 years, despite causing 3.8 million deaths worldwide a year combined," lead investigator Prof. Mona Bafadhel, of King’s College London, told The Guardian.

“Benralizumab is a safe and effective drug already used to manage severe asthma. We’ve used the drug in a different way – at the point of an exacerbation – to show that it’s more effective than steroid tablets, which is the only treatment currently available," he further added.

First author Dr Sanjay Ramakrishnan, clinical senior lecturer at the University of Western Australia, told The Guardian, “Our study shows massive promise for asthma and COPD treatment."

He further added, “COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, but treatment for the condition is stuck in the 20th century. We need to provide these patients with life-saving options before their time runs out.”

(With inputs from agencies)