New Mexico

A clinic in the United States has been ordered to pay a compensation of $412 million to a man it gave "invasive erectile dysfunction shots". He sued the clinic, saying they misdiagnosed his condition, giving him the shots that caused irreversible harm to his health.

Advertisment

The incident happened in New Mexico where the man was awarded record damages for the fraudulent scheme and the dangerous injections.

NuMale Medical Center is the clinic in the eye of the storm. The complaint was filed against it and the company officials after the man was given the erectile dysfunction shots in 2017. The then 66-year-old went to the clinic as he was suffering from fatigue and weight loss.

The lawsuit accuses the clinic of misdiagnosing him and unnecessarily giving him the "invasive erectile dysfunction shots". Notably, the NuMale clinic has branches in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Nebraska, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Advertisment

The man's attorney, Lori Bencoe, called it "a national record-setting case".

Also Read: Mother puts daughter in a drawer for 3 years to hide her from her partner

"It [the damages] is a national record-setting case and it's righteous because I don't think there's any place for licensed professionals to be defrauding patients for money," he said.

Advertisment

"That is a very egregious breach of their fiduciary duty. That's breach of trust and anytime someone is wearing a white coat, they shouldn't be allowed to do that."

The victim filed the lawsuit in 2020 and the trial was held in Albuquerque earlier this month.

NuMale Medical issued a statement, saying they do not want to comment on the case. It added that its priority is to deliver patient care. "While we respect the judicial process, due to ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot comment on specific details of the case at this time."

New Mexico jurors, as per the court records, found fraudulent and negligent conduct on the part of the defendants led to damages to the plaintiff. The clinic was also found in violation of the Unfair Practices Act.