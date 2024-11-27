Cheshire, England

A gruesome incident of child abuse has come to the fore in England where a mother kept her daughter hidden in a drawer for three years. She didn't want her partner or her other three kids to know about her, so decided to put her in there. The woman has now been jailed, Daily Mail reported.

The case came up at the Chester Crown Court where horrific details about the little girl's condition came to light. She had never seen daylight and did not know about "fresh air". She was only discovered three weeks before her third birthday by the woman's partner, who came to the house to use the toilet. At that time the woman was not there, and the man accidentally came across her in the drawer. The girl was in the drawer of the woman's divan bed.

The almost three-year-old girl was severely malnourished and looked like a seven-month-old baby. The woman used to feed her milky Weetabix via a syringe. She even left the infant alone when she took the other children to school or went to work.

She even left her alone during a Christmas trip to her home, where she stayed for a few days with her relatives. The girl was left alone to "fend for herself" and had no access to food for long periods of time. She did not also respond to her own name.

The girl was found with matted hair, deformities, rashes, a cleft pallet, and other medical issues. The mother did not take the girl to any doctor either to get her checked.

The woman admitted child cruelty and was jailed for seven and a-half years. Offences happened from around the start of 2020 until 2023.

Woman starved the girl

Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett told the woman, "You starved that little girl of any love, any proper affection, any proper attention, any interaction with others, a proper diet, much-needed medical attention."

"You attempted to control this situation as carefully as you could but by sheer chance your terrible secret was discovered," she added.

He added that the "consequences for (the child) were nothing short of catastrophic - physically, psychologically and socially."

The child was an "intelligent little girl who is now perhaps slowly coming to life from what was almost a living death in that room".

Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said, "She was kept in a drawer in the bedroom, not taken outside, not socialised, no interaction with anybody else."