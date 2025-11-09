Son of late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, has been killed by gunmen, his adviser told the media on Tuesday (Feb 3), with relatives confirming his death. "Four armed men stormed the residence of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi after disabling surveillance cameras, then executed him," Abdurrahim was reported as saying. TV channel al-Ahrar said people close to him confirmed his death "without revealing the circumstances", while state news agency LANA cited his adviser, Abdallah Othman, as also confirming the death. Moreover, his lawyer, Khaled el-Zaydi, also confirmed the death.

In the year 2015, a Liyan court passed a death sentence on his lawyer, Khaled el-Zaydi. He was charged with suppressing peaceful protests during Libya's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule. Moreover, he was also provisionally charged by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, a case his lawyers failed to dismiss.

He registered himself as a presidential candidate in 2021 for a December election, which was postponed indefinitely. His adviser, Abdallah Othman Abdurrahim, confirmed his death in a social media post. His cousin, Hamid Gaddafi, said, "Saif al-Islam has fallen as a martyr." Media outlets said the 53-year-old had died in Zintan, in northwestern Libya, although his whereabouts had long been unknown.