Gabon soldiers announce cancellation of elections, dissolution of institutions on TV
Twelve Gabonese soldiers on Wednesday (30 August) appeared on television and announced that they were cancelling the results of the country's recent election and also dissolving "all the institutions of the republic", as per news agency AFP reports.
After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".
(More details awaited)
