From trade to technology: Key takeaways from Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden on Friday (September 24) held their first bilateral in-person meeting since the latter assumed office.

During the meeting, which took place at the Oval Office in the White House, both the leaders discussed progress in ties and issues related to trade, COVID-19, climate change and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi thanked the US President for a warm welcome to him and the Indian delegation. He said, "Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, & at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."

The two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the US vice president, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US.

Here are the key takeaways from the Modi-Biden bilateral summit:

A new chapter in India-US ties:

The bilateral meet was crucial for India and equally vital for the US as Biden is looking forward to deepening his bid to cement US leadership of a "stable" Indo-Pacific in the face of a rising China.

Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

"I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world," Biden said.

"I think that the relationship between India and the United States, the largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and I believe it can benefit the whole world," he added.

Biden said they are launching a "new chapter" in the history of India US ties, "taking on some of the toughest challenges" and starting with a shared commitment.

Technology

PM Modi said this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages and added that he is glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the US' progress.

He said that technology is becoming a driving force. "We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for greater global good."

Modi recalled his interactions with Biden in 2014 and 2016, saying "that time you had shared your vision for ties between India and US. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision."

During his US visit, PM Modi also met top American CEOs from key sectors and highlighted the vast economic opputunities, initing the companies to invest in India.

Trade

PM Modi said that trade holds importance on its own between India and the US. He said, "In this decade, we can be complementary to each other."

"There are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. Trade will be a major sector in this decade," said Modi.

COVID-19 and Climate Change:

Biden said during the talks, he will talk about "what more we can do to fight COVID-19, take on the climate challenges that the world face, and ensure stability in the Indo Pacific, including with our partners".