'5 Ts': Indian PM Narendra Modi redefines contours of ties at summit with US president Joe Biden

The highly anticipated face-to-face bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place on September 24, 2021, to discuss pressing global and regional issues ranging from Covid to Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised US President Joe Biden's commitment and vision for India-US relations and the globe at large on Friday.

Modi, who was seated alongside Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, told the president that they had the opportunity to discuss India-US relations in depth in 2016 and even before that in 2014.

In meeting with Biden, PM Modi redefines the contours of India-USA ties.

PM highlights the 5 T’s of: tradition, talent, technology, trade, and trusteeship.

Tradition: Modi stated that the seeds of Indo-US collaboration had been sowed. Modi predicted that the importance of both countries' traditions, as well as the democratic values to which they are dedicated, will only grow.

Talent: Modi praised 4 million-strong Indian-American talent and its contribution to the US economy, predicting that such people-to-people exchanges will continue to rise.

Technology: In today's world, technology will be the driving force — technology for the benefit of humanity. Trade would play a significant role in this scenario. According to Modi, commerce between the United States and India is complementary, with one country possessing items that the other requires.

Trade: In the ongoing decade, India and the US can also strengthen their trade relationship. Trade will remain a key area of cooperation between both countries.

Trusteeship: Gandhi Ji's Jayanti was mentioned by President Joe Biden. Gandhi Ji discussed Trusteeship, a concept that will be critical for our world in the future.