Indian PM Modi, US President Joe Biden hold first in person meet in White House ahead of Quad leaders summit

The relationship between India and the US, the two largest democracies in the world, is destined to be "stronger, closer and tighter," US President Joe Biden said on Friday as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the first bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, described Friday's bilateral summit with Biden as important as they're meeting at the start of the third decade of this century

View in App

First in-person bilateral summit with Biden

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indo-US ties during his first in-person bilateral summit with US President at the White House.

(Photograph:Twitter)

New beginnings

Biden said that is a beginning of a new chapter in India and US relationships

(Photograph:Agencies)

'Happy with Indian diaspora in US'

PM Modi said that this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages and added that he was glad with the Indian diaspora making an active contribution towards USA’s progress

(Photograph:Agencies)

Indian-Americans perform outside the White House ahead of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi, in Washington DC

Indian-Americans perform outside the White House ahead of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi, in Washington DC

(Photograph:PTI)

Indian-Americans gather outside the White House ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington DC on Friday

Indian-Americans gather outside the White House ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington DC on Friday

(Photograph:PTI)

Anti-China banners outside the White House in Washington on Friday

Anti-China banners outside the White House in Washington on Friday

(Photograph:WION)

Indian PM Narendra Modi  signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

Indian PM Narendra Modi  signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

(Photograph:Agencies)

Goodbye

Indian Prime Minister Narendra departs after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on September 24, 2021, in Washington, DC.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App