From resolutions to climate revolution: Is 'Veganuary' more than just another fad?

January is more than just the month of New Year's resolutions and fresh starts. It also marks a growing movement that is slowly but steadily gaining momentum—Veganuary.

What is Veganuary?

Veganuary is a global campaign that encourages individuals to embrace a plant-based lifestyle, if not forever, at least for the month of January.

The word veganuary is born from the fusion of "vegan" and "January," and contrary to what many of us may think, it is not just a dietary trend; it's a conscientious awakening.

As Shreya Swaminath, Director of Farm Animal Protection at Humane Society International/India puts it, "There is an urgent need to transform our food systems, which are using progressively more inhumane and carbon-intensive methods of raising animals to meet consumer demand."

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Swaminath emphasised that swapping animal proteins with plant-based foods even just once a week can make a tremendous change.

"The simple act of swapping animal proteins with plant-based foods even once a week can significantly reduce animal suffering and greenhouse gas emissions. The power to create change is in each of our hands - rather on each of our plates!," she said.

Over the years, multiple studies and research have proved that eating meat is bad for the environment. In July, a study published in the journal Food showed that a vegan diet can help cut down climate-heating emissions, water pollution and land use by 75 per cent. This is compared to diets that have more than 100 grams of meat a day.

Shikha Jain, Manager of Public Outreach at Humane Society International/India, adds a broader perspective to the vegan movement. She challenges the notion of veganism as merely a dietary choice, asserting, "It's time to change our perception towards veganism as just another dietary practice. It is, in fact, a wholesome lifestyle that can impact a wider circle than merely our health."

Jain highlights the far-reaching consequences of animal farming, affecting not only public health but also the environment, animal welfare, food security, and the spread of infectious diseases.

"There are conclusive findings on the adverse impact of animal farming on the environment, public health, animal welfare, food security, and spread of infectious diseases, to name a few. The practice is not only inhumane to animals but also counterproductive to the sustainability of our future - the human existence."

"We only need to adopt alternative practices to our consumption," she suggests.