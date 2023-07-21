Vegan diet cuts environmental damage massively, study finds

A comprehensive analysis has revealed that adopting a vegan diet can have a massive positive impact on the environment, significantly reducing climate-heating emissions, water pollution, land use, wildlife destruction, and water consumption. The study, which focused on real diets of 55,000 people in the UK and data from 38,000 farms in 119 countries, provided substantial evidence supporting the environmental benefits of vegan diets.

The impact of vegan diets

The research demonstrated that vegan diets resulted in a staggering 75 per cent reduction in climate-heating emissions, water pollution, and land use compared to diets that included over 100g of meat daily. Moreover, the adoption of a vegan diet cut wildlife destruction by 66 per cent and water usage by 54 per cent, as reported by the Guardian.

Real diet analysis vs model diets

Unlike previous studies that relied on model diets and average values, this research used actual diets, providing a more accurate representation of the environmental impact. The results showed that the types of foods consumed had a more significant effect on environmental impacts than their production methods or locations. For instance, even the lowest-impact meat, such as organic pork, was found to cause eight times more climate damage than the highest-impact plant, oilseed.

Scientists and experts emphasise the significance of dietary choices in reducing the environmental footprint. Encouraging individuals to reduce meat and dairy consumption, especially high-meat-eaters, can play a vital role in meeting climate targets. The study highlighted the need for policies that support a shift towards sustainable diets, particularly in wealthy nations, where a drastic reduction in meat and dairy consumption is required.

The global food system's environmental impact remains substantial, contributing to a third of total greenhouse gas emissions driving global heating. It also accounts for 70 per cent of the world's freshwater usage and causes 80 per cent of river and lake pollution. Addressing these challenges necessitates a radical reduction in meat and dairy consumption, as relying solely on technology and reducing food waste will not be sufficient.

Methane emissions and environmental benefits

The study revealed a significant difference in methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas produced by cattle and sheep. Vegan diets showed a remarkable 93 per cent lower methane emissions compared to high-meat diets, emphasising the environmental benefits of plant-based diets.

Experts stress the urgency of adopting sustainable food production practices, encouraging labels on foods to indicate their environmental impact, regulating promotions, and taxing high-carbon foods. While individuals have a role to play in their dietary choices, policy support and innovative agricultural practices are vital in achieving sustainable food production.

The UK government maintains that individuals should make their food choices independently, while recognising the importance of achieving the net-zero target. The farming minister has expressed interest in exploring genetically modified cows that emit less methane as a potential solution.