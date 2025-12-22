/From recce to weapons hidden in car: CCTV footage reveals how the Bondi Beach terror attack was planned

Australia was left reeling last Sunday (December 14), after one of the country’s deadliest mass shootings unfolded at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Jewish religious observance, leaving 15 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Authorities allege the attack was carried out by a father-son pair, 24-year-old Naveed Akram, an Australian citizen, and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram. Sajid was killed during a confrontation with police at the scene, while Naveed survived despite being shot and is currently receiving medical treatment under guard. He has since been charged with multiple offences, including terrorism-related crimes and 15 counts of murder.

Investigators say the assault was carefully orchestrated. CCTV footage reviewed by police shows that the two men visited the Bondi area two days before the attack, allegedly to survey the location and plan the attack. Officers said the pair was seen parking near the same footbridge later used during the shooting. Police further revealed that the accused had booked an Airbnb in Campsie, in Sydney’s southwest, weeks ahead of the attack. The reservation, made online on October 20, was scheduled from December 2 to December 21, suggesting advance preparation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the morning of the attack, CCTV captured the two men leaving the Airbnb around 2.16 am. According to police, they were seen transporting items believed to be weapons, concealed under blankets, and loading them into a 2001 Hyundai Elantra registered to Naveed. Authorities claim the cache included firearms, improvised explosive devices, and extremist flags, as detailed in an Australian Federal Police report.

Later that day, at about 5.09 pm, the suspects were again seen departing the Airbnb. CCTV footage shows the vehicle travelling toward Bondi, where it was parked near the footbridge shortly before the attack began. Police allege the men then proceeded on foot, carrying weapons, before opening fire on the crowd.