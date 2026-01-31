/From Patriot missiles to Apache choppers: Trump arms Israel and Saudi with weapons worth $15.6 bn as Iran showdown looms

The Trump administration on Friday (Jan 30) approved a fresh round of major arms sales to the Middle East, authorising weapons deals worth a combined $15.6 billion for Israel and Saudi Arabia. The announcements were made late Friday by the US State Department, as tensions across the region continue to rise over the possibility of American military action against Iran.

A $9 billion deal with Saudi Arabia

The largest single package is for Saudi Arabia, which will receive 730 Patriot missiles and associated defence systems in a deal valued at around $9 billion.

According to the State Department, the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region”.

US officials said the new missile systems would help protect Saudi and American forces, as well as regional partners, by improving the kingdom’s "contribution" to an integrated air and missile defence network.

Israel’s $6.67 billion package

The arms sales to Israel are spread across four separate packages, totalling $6.67 billion.

The largest component is a $3.8 billion deal for 30 Apache attack helicopters, equipped with advanced targeting systems and rocket launchers. Another $1.98 billion will go toward 3,250 light tactical vehicles, designed to transport troops and equipment and extend logistical “lines of communication” for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel will also spend $740 million on new power systems for armoured personnel carriers that have been in service since 2008. The remaining $150 million covers a smaller purchase of light utility helicopters to supplement existing aircraft.

No shift in the balance, Washington says

In separate statements, the State Department said the new sales would not alter the military balance in the Middle East. Instead, officials argued the packages would “enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats” by improving its ability to defend borders, infrastructure, and population centres.