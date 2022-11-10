From marijuana to abortion: How did the referendums fare in US midterm polls 2022

Americans have voted in the midterm elections 2022 for members of the House of Representatives and Senate. During the midterm polls, the ballot majorly featured concerns ranging from abortion to the environment, from guns to sports betting, and even the legalisation of marijuana in some states.

As per the partial results, Democrats have done better than expected as they avoided their worst fears of a 'Red Wave'. Meanwhile, Republicans hold out hope that they will retake both chambers of Congress.

But the projected results show an interesting trend to highlight how some of the main referendums fared in the midterm polls in which the Democrats majorly cared were focused on abortion rights, meanwhile, Republicans were concerned about inflation and the state of the economy.

Marijuana

Across the country, 19 of the 50 states and the US capital Washington have legalised the recreational use of marijuana for adults. Apart from that, the decriminalisation movement has been gaining strength.

In the midterm polls, five states addressed the question including four conservative states. But the projected results appear to show a mixed night for marijuana on the ballot.

Voters in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota have rejected the measures. Meanwhile, the legalisation of marijuana won in Maryland and Missouri. Both states now bring the total where recreational use is allowed to 21.

Abortion

Abortion remained the hotly debated topic throughout the election process after the recent decision by Supreme Court when in June. The court overturned the 1973 ruling enshrining abortion as a constitutional right and left it up to individual US states to decide. In the midterm polls this year, abortion-related measures were on the ballot in six states.

For the Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, 52.4% of voters said no to the 'No Right to Abortion'. An overwhelming 77.2% of voters said yes to Vermont Proposal 5, 'Constitutional Right to Reproductive Autonomy'.

On the other hand, 56.7% of voters said yes to Michigan Proposal 3, 'Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom'. And 52.4% of voters said yes to Montana Legislative Referendum 131, Born-Alive Infants Regulation'. Around 65.0% of voters said yes to California Proposition 1, 'Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom'.

The trends showed that a majority of people in the mentioned states have voted to uphold abortion rights.

Gun control

A rise in gun violence across the nation is a cause of major concern. In the midterm election, Iowa and Oregon addressed the controversial question of guns but with a twist.

Iowa voters were asked to enshrine the "fundamental individual right" to "keep and bear arms" in the state constitution. Meanwhile, as per the measure on the ballot in Oregon, gun buyers must obtain a permit and ban sales of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Iowa voters moved to expand gun rights in their state with the approval of Amendment 1, which might strengthen gun rights. Meanwhile, Oregon voters have passed one of the country’s strictest gun control measures.

Prison slavery

Slavery is an ancient problem in America. It's been more than 150 years since the US constitution banned chattel slavery. But in the midterms 2022, the states addressed an exception to the 13th Amendment which allows for forced labour by prisoners.

This question was on the ballot in five states. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont voted to prohibit enslavement or involuntary servitude as punishment for crimes or payment of debts or fines.

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version on the question.

Notably, voters in four states have approved ballot measures, while a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont approved the measures that could curtail the use of prison labour.

While Louisiana voters have rejected a ballot question. It asked the voter whether or not they supported an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude in jails.

Some Other measures

In the midterm elections in 2022, climate change and the environment were overshadowed by other questions.

In California, there was a proposal on the ballot to increase taxes on the state's wealthiest residents to help finance the shift to electric vehicles, but it got rejected. But voters in Massachusetts approved the measure.

