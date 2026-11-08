/From Macron to Mohamed bin Zayed: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, spread message of peace

As India celebrates Diwali on Sunday (November 8), several world leaders and foreign diplomats extended greetings, underscoring the festival's message of peace, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil. Famous political leaders, from Israel to the United States, have shared messages of peace, hope, and compassion on this occasion.



Extending Diwali greetings, French President Emmanuel Macron said the festival's light would inspire people to uphold the values of unity, peace, and hope. On Instagram, Macron shared a photograph with a message wishing people a happy Diwali. "Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" Macron wrote.



"My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali! May the light of Diwali inspire us to uphold unity, peace, and hope!" the Hindi message read in translation. The post was accompanied by a musical touch, using the instrumental version of the song 'Jai Ho' from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' as the background music.



Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world, calling for interfaith harmony and tolerance. He also said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and vital” part of the national fabric. "Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he said in a post on X.



UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his Diwali greetings on Sunday to those celebrating the festival both within the UAE and around the globe. Taking to X, he wished everyone good health, happiness and prosperity, and expressed hope that the festival, along with the coming year, would bring well-being to people and their families alike.



Earlier, US President Donald Trump marked Diwali with celebrations at the Oval Office, attended by several prominent Indian-American figures from his administration, along with entrepreneurs and leading CEOs, among them Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology. Those present at Friday’s event included India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra; celebrity chef Vikas Khanna; entrepreneur Vishal Gondal; IBM CEO Arvind Krishna; FBI Director Kash Patel; and Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the US National Institutes of Health.

Diplomats extend wishes

A number of foreign diplomats stationed in India also took part in the celebrations, sharing personal reflections and extending wishes for the occasion. European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet looked back on his very first Diwali experience in the country, describing it on X as a lovely experience, with light filling every corner.



The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India celebrated by hosting a diya-decorating workshop for the occasion. Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, posted a video message on X conveying her Diwali wishes, noting that even though the celebrations were confined to the embassy grounds, the spirit of the festival reached well beyond them.