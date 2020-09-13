Fresh protests break out in Israel against Nethanyahu's poor handling of coronavirus

Thousands of Israelis took to streets outside the resident of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to resign.

The locals are campaigning against the Prime Minister after corruption charges surrounded Netanyahu, and for his 'poor' handling of the novel coronavirus.

The country, which once reopened its economy completely, is now heading towards a lockdown during the upcoming Jewish New Year, as the number of coronavirus-related cases are on a record high.

The protestors marched outside Nethanyahu's residence, a site which has seen several protests in the last few years, and chanted slogans that closely translated to a request for his resignation.

These protests came a day after Israel announced an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain, the second Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in under a month and just the fourth overall. However, this announcement has had little to no impact on the Nethanyahu-critics who want him to resign and pay his price for the corruption cases associated with him.

People have accused him of poorly handling the pandemic crisis and poorer treatment of the medical services. Israel was, at one point, applauded for its quick action against the novel coronavirus. However, in order to save the economy from a downfall, Netanyahu re-opened the shops, malls, schools and offices, which led to a surge in cases and fresh lockdowns.

While this is a new controversy, he has been facing the wrath of protestors for more than a year now as Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals involving gifts and alleged favors exchanged with wealthy associates. All of these allegations have been decline by the Prime Minister, who has also faced impeachment threats.