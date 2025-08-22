/French streamer DID NOT die due to trauma. THIS could be the real reason

Add as a preferred source on Google

Published: Aug 22, 2025, 24:25 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 24:25 IST
The French streamer who died while being on air did not lose his life due to trauma - a cause that was claimed earlier. The post-mortem examination report said that there was no third-party involvement in his death. 

The French streamer who died while being on air did not lose his life due to trauma - a cause that was claimed earlier. The post-mortem examination report said that there was no third-party involvement in his death. Raphael Graven was 46 years old and passed away during a live broadcast earlier this week.

