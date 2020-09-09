French Prime Minister Jean Castex tests negative for coronavirus

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for novel coronavirus, his office reported on Tuesday.

"The test undergone today by the Prime Minister, who does not present any symptom, is negative," his office issued a statement.

Castex went through a test for COVID-19 after he came in contact with in contact with the boss of Tour de France, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Castex will go through another test after seven days to be sure, as the experts believe it may take time for symptoms to show, in some cases. He will also be self-quarantining himself till then.

He "will nevertheless continue to respect the (social distancing) rules, notably by staying at Matignon (office building of the French prime minister) till D+7," his office statement read. He will, however, continue performing his duties while in quarantine.

Castex took the coronavirus test after the Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme and him shared a car ride, before Prudhomme tested positive.

On Tuesday, 6,544 new confirmed infection cases were recorded, bringing the cumulative total to 335,524, while the total deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic went up by 39 to 30,764, according to the data released by the health ministry.