French government forms new body to 'reshape' Islam, rid it of extremism

In France, the government led by President Emmanuel Macron is looking to reshape Islam and rid it of extremism.

On Saturday, it moved ahead by introducing a new body, which is made up of clergy, laymen and women, to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe.

Also Read: Dutch trawler dumps over 100,000 dead fish into Atlantic Ocean off French coast, triggering fury

The French Interior Ministry is introducing the new body, which is called the Forum of Islam in France, on Saturday.

This body will include influential figures from civil society, prominent intellectuals, imams and business leaders. The members will be hand-picked by the government. And the women will make up at least a quarter of the members, as per media reports in France.

According to the supporters, it looks to keep the country and its five million Muslims safe and free of foreign influence. It will also ensure that Muslim practices in France are in sync with the country’s value of secularism in public life.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine crisis: US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland

The government’s initiative is another step in an institutionalised discrimination process, the critics said.

It looks to hold the whole community responsible for violent attacks carried out by a few. It also serves as another barrier in public lives, added the critics.

(With inputs from agencies)