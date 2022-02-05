Russia-Ukraine crisis: US reinforcement troops arrive in Poland

The first batch of US troops reinforcing NATO allies in eastern Europe has arrived at Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesman said.

Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski added that the bulk of a contingent of 1,700 US soldiers would come "soon".

It comes after US President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to defend NATO members against any "aggression".

The new plan goes above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to deploy to Europe if needed.

NATO defence ministers are expected to discuss further reinforcements at their next meeting on February 16-17.

Russia says NATO, the American-led alliance that has on its hands the biggest European crisis in decades, must never offer membership to Ukraine, which gained independence as the Soviet Union broke apart about 30 years ago.

Western capitals have accused Russia of amassing some 100,000 troops on the borders of pro-Western Ukraine in preparation for an invasion and have vowed to impose devastating sanctions on Moscow if it attacks.

Moscow has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

The Biden administration says Russia is now capable of a wide range of actions, including a full-scale invasion to capture Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says NATO has gone too far not only by providing Ukraine with weaponry and military training but also by stationing forces in other Eastern European countries that compromise Russian security.

