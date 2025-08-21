/Frank Caprio, viral Rhode Island judge, dies at 88. All about his cancer battle

The viral judge on social media, Frank Caprio, died at the age of 88. he was battling cancer. Caprio was probably the internet's most beloved judge and was an internet sensation. Just before the news of his death, he had posted a video on Instagram, thanking his followers.



"Unfortunately I've had a setback, I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," Caprio said, referring to a previous bout with pancreatic cancer.



“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” his family said in a public statement.



“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day," the statement added.

The cancer journey