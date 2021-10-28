France shuts mosque in Allonnes; set to close seven mosques over 'radicalism'

France has announced it will be closing seven mosques by the end of the year due to increasing "radicalism".

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin informed that a mosque in Allonnes has been shut for six months for harbouring "radical Islam" leanings.

"The sermons propagated in this mosque cultivating hatred toward France," the interior minister said. Darmanin also informed that at least seven associations will also be closed by the end of the year.

The minister had told a local newspaper earlier that security forces had stepped surveillance in several areas due to increased radicalism.

The French minister also said that 92 mosques were closed after inspection by authorities. In February, the French lower house, the National Assembly, controlled by President Emmanuel Macron’s party had approved a bill with a 347-151 vote to strengthen security of mosques, sports clubs and schools from radical Islamic forces.

The bill named "Supporting respect for the principles of the Republic" was passed after a heated debate in Parliament.

In April, the French Senate approved the controversial "separatism bill" with a 208-109 vote. The Senate is dominated by the right-wing Les Républicains.

Darmanin had reportedly told the local newspaper that a third of the 89 places of worship were "suspected of being radical" and were checked by intelligence services.

The move by the French government comes citizens paid tribute to Samuel Paty, 47, this month who was beheaded last year by an extremist for showing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed in his classroom.

Paty who lived in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine was stabbed and decapitated. Prime Minister Jean Castex while paying tributes said: "To pay tribute to Samuel Paty is to pay tribute to the Republic."

Paty was killed by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov

"Nothing could be worse than forgetting," Castex said, adding, "Samuel Paty was a victim of Islamist terrorism and human cowardice."

(With inputs from Agencies)