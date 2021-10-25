Islamic State woman gets jail term in Germany for allowing Yazidi child to die

A German court on Monday found a woman guilty of "crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement" for allowing a Yazidi girl to die of thirst.

Jennifer Wenisch, 30, was found guilty of letting a five-year-old Yazidi girl die and also for joining the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

Also Read | Islamic State supporter charged in murder of UK lawmaker David Amess

The German woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the country's court.

Wenisch had reportedly joined the terrorist group in 2014 and had "enslaved" the Yazidi girl along with her husband who also belonged to the Islamic State.

The Munich court found the girl was chained in an open courtyard in the sun. The court charged Wenisch for abetting murder among other charges.

Also Read | Islamic State supporter charged in murder of UK lawmaker David Amess

Federal prosecutor Claudia Gorf called the verdict "decisive" after the case was brought forward by the mother of the child.

Watch: Islamic State has China on its hit list

The Islamic State has reportedly carried out large scale atrocities against the Yazidi community including enslaving and illegally transporting thousands from Iraq.

Also Read| I'm Islamic State soldier': Suspect shouts at judge

Wenisch reportedly moved around in IS-occupied Fallujah and Mosul. She was arrested in Turkey and extradited to Germany in 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)