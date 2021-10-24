Indonesian ex-President Sukarno’s daughter to convert from Islam to Hinduism

The daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism on October 26. A CNN Indonesia report made the revelation.

For the conversion, a ritual ceremony will be held at the Sukarno Center Heritage Area in Bale Agung Singaraja, Buleleng Regency, Bali, on Tuesday, the report said on Saturday.

Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Srimben, the late Balinese grandmother of Sukmawati, seems to have played a major role in influencing her decision to embrace Hinduism, said the report by CNN Indonesia.

Also Read: US seeks to contain Beijing anger after Biden vows Taiwan defense

While informing the press about her decision, her lawyer said that she has extensive knowledge of Hinduism. She is also aware of all doctrines and rituals of Hindu theology.

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, who is 70-year-old, is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

She is also the founder of the Indonesian National Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia-PNI). She was married to Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX, but got divorced in 1984.

Also Read: India, UK democracies can make world safer, prosperous: British foreign minister

In 2018, Sukmawati was accused of reciting a poem, which insulted Islam. The hardline Islamic groups in the country also filed a blasphemy complaint against her.

The daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised as well, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation also seems to have the largest Muslim population in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)