France reports over 7,000 new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

For the second time in two days, France reported over 7,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry on Thursday said.

France reported 7,157 new infections, which is just shy of record 7,578 cases confirmed on March 31 during the lockdown.

Also read | France sees nearly 7,400 new daily coronavirus cases in exponential surge

Also, with 20 new deaths, the total number of fatalities stands at 30,706. This is the fourth successive day when the country's fatality count has been in double-digit.

Also read | US states asked to be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccine by November 1: Report

France, last week, touched the mark of 7,000 again and on Wednesday too saw 7,017 cases. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country stands at 300,181.

The seven-day average of total coronavirus cases rose to 5,783, which brings more concerns as it more than the highest such average recorded during lockdown for the seventh day.

The highest seven-day average during the lockdown from March 17 to May 10 was of 4,537 on April 1.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care also rose for the fifth successive day on Thursday, with 18 new additions.

The number of people hospitalised also rose for the fifth day in a row with 11 new admissions.