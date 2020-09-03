US states asked to be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccine by November 1: Report

According to a US newspaper, the US government has urged states to get ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1.

The Wall Street Journal quoting a letter from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying: "CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities," adding, "if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020."

US President Donald Trump had promised to bring in the vaccine before the US elections which takes place on November 3.

"Vaccine and ancillary supplies will be procured and distributed by the federal government at no cost to enrolled Covid-19 vaccination providers," the letter said.

The Trump administration under its plan "Operation Warp Speed" had decided to pool in resources to accelerate the process of finding a vaccine as soon as possible as the US began sinking with the virus.

Currently, there are three vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials which include AstraZeneca which is partnering with Oxford University in England, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The United States has the most number of coronavirus patients with at over 6 million along with 185,000 fatalities.