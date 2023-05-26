France police destroy 35,000 ‘champagne’ bottles over naming violations

Nearly 35,000 bottles of a carbonated soda drink that called itself champagne have been destroyed by the French border police, as per BBC. Following a customs inspection in October 2021, the "bright orange liquid" bottles were confiscated after the word "Couronne Fruit Champagne" was seen on their label. France's system for wine products Only sparkling wine products made in the French Champagne area are permitted to bear the name. The term is protected under the Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC) system of France, which is meant to grant them exclusive use of the word in nations that adhere to EU legislation on distinctive geographical indicators. According to the Champagne trade organisation, there are presently more than 121 nations that adhere to the system regarding the usage of the name.

These laws also safeguard cheeses like the Greek Feta, Italian Parmesan, and British Stilton. According to French norms, the orange drink bottles were meant for the French market. Parisian court rules destroying of bottles In October 2022, a Parisian court ordered that the bottles have to be destroyed since they violated the AOC law. Their elimination, according to Charles Goemaere, director-general of the Champagne Committee, reinforced the necessity of the rule.

The court ruled that the “marketing of these bottles was likely to infringe the Champagne protected designation of origin” and ordered the destruction of the bottles, as per customs officials said.

"This kind of use contributes to weakening the reputation of the appellation," Charles Goemaere, director-general of the Champagne Committee said.

"The fight against the abuse of the Champagne name started in 1844 and hasn't stopped since." The same product had been under investigation by France's Directorate for Competition, Consumption, and the Repression of Fraud prior to being confiscated for infringement on the Champagne title.