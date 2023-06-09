France hails 'backpack hero' who fought knife attacker in Annecy

A 24-year-old has been hailed as "the backpack hero" - "le héros au sac a dos" because of the courage he showed when at least four preschool children and two adults were injured in a knife attack which took place by a lake in the French Alps on Thursday (June 8).

A Syrian refugee armed with a knife stabbed the kids, and was even captured in camera.

But "the backpack hero" who said his name was Henri and was near a playground when he saw the man attacking children.

He suggested that it was God's will that he was there and able to intervene. The philosophy and management student told CNEWS, "All I know is that I was not there by chance."

"On my journey to the cathedrals I crossed paths with this man and I have acted instinctively. It was unthinkable to do nothing," he added.

In a video footage, share on social media platforms, Henri was seen trying to block the assailant with one of his two backpacks.

He even pursued the man into the playground and threw one of his bags at the attacker. He said that he had felt a strong force inside him pushing him to act.

He said, "I let myself be guided by providence and the Virgin Mary. I said my adieu. They would decide what would happen."

Henri further added that other young people had also pursued the attacker. "We tried to scare him and make clear he could not do what he wanted," he said.

Watch this report: × The suspect was seen in the videos, he was seen running around the park on the banks of Lake Annecy wearing a bandana and sunglasses. He was attacking people randomly.

He was arrested by armed police at the scene and is being questioned by the authorities.

Former professional footballer Anthony Le Tallec, who was running in the park, told the local Dauphine Libere newspaper that he "wanted to attack everyone. I moved away and he lunged at an old man and woman and stabbed the old man".

Also read: France knife attack: What do we know about the stabbing suspect so far? Macron reacts to the knife attack French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (June 9) that the health of the preschool children badly wounded in a mass knife attack was "heading in the right direction".

The presidency said that Macron and his wife Brigitte arrived in the southeastern city of Grenoble, where three of the children are being treated.

He said, "Everything that I was told is heading in the right direction."

"Attacking children is the most barbaric act there is" but also made clear his "pride" over the work of rescuers, Macron added after the visit.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE