France knife attack: What do we know about the stabbing suspect so far?

France has been left shocked after four preschool children were stabbed mercilessly by a Syrian refugee knifeman in the French town of Annecy on Thursday. Two adults also suffered injuries in the horrific attack and were transferred to hospitals in the French Alps, across the Swiss border in Geneva.

The French authorities have opened an investigation into the incident after the police acted swiftly and overpowered the accused. What do we know about the attacker? According to French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the attacker is a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.

Borne said the attacker arrived in France legally as he was carrying Swedish identity documents plus a Swedish driving licence. Despite being a 'homeless' and an 'isolated individual', the attacker had sought asylum in France.

However, owing to the bureaucratic work involved, his asylum request had not been processed so far. Borne said it was because he already had refugee status in Sweden. Notably, it was due to his EU refugee status that he was allowed to freely and legally travel to France before undertaking the deadly massacre.

Security sources and his ex-wife told AFP that he was recently divorced and in his early 30s.

"He called me around four months ago. He was living in a church," the ex-wife said on condition of anonymity.

French newspapers said the man declared himself to be a Syrian Christian in the asylum application form. He was also spotted wearing a Christian cross on a chain around his neck when arrested by the police.

Despite the rumours circulating online, Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis cleared the air saying there was "no evidence" of a terrorist motive.

Investigations have been opened for attempted murder and National Police, rather than anti-terrorist investigators are currently handling the probe.

Additionally, no information regarding the man has been received after the French authorities contacted international security and intelligence agencies. he had no criminal as well as psychiatric record. What happened during the attack? On Thursday, around 9:45 am local time (0745 GMT), the suspect, wearing a blue-chequered headscarf and sunglasses, armed with a 10-centimetre-long knife, attacked a group of children aged around three years old.

One of the horrifying videos shows the suspect coming close to a baby in a pram and stabbing the little one multiple times. It also shows the mother, helplessly trying to stop the attacker. He can be heard shouting "In the name of Jesus Christ".

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called the stabbing incident an “attack of absolute cowardice", adding that the nation was "shocked".

“Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are fighting for their lives. The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services," he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)