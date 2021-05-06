Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed injured in a suspected bomb attack

An explosion took place on Thursday night, injuring Majilis Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed as he was getting into his car.

Local media’s report that he was taken to ADK hospital with injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

"It looks like some sort of an improvised explosive device, possibly rigged up to a parked motorcycle," an official from his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said adding that an investigation was underway.

There were no details of the injuries suffered by Nasheed. At least one of his bodyguards was also taken to hospital.

Residents in Male said the blast was heard across the capital.

Nasheed became parliament speaker, the Indian Ocean nation’s second most powerful position, following his party's landslide victory in elections in April 2019.

He became the country's first democratically elected president after winning the first multi-party elections in 2008. He was toppled in a coup in 2012 and was unable to contest the 2018 presidential elections after he was convicted of criminal charges.

However, he returned to the country from self-imposed exile after his party won the 2018 presidential elections and then entered parliament.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement on Twitter, he said: "Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families."

(With inputs from agencies)