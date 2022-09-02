Ford recalls over 200,000 SUVs as heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Ford Motor Co was dealt a blow as they were forced to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in the United States due to some issues with the fan motors. In the recent past, a number of cars manufactured by the company caught fire due to the heating and cooling of the fan motors, Reuters reported.

The recalled cars were mainly Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. This was the second time that these car models were recalled in the last six months.

Back in May this year, Ford recalled around 66,000 cars from the 2021 model year. There were a number of complaints regarding engine fires and the company identified circuit boards as the main problem.

According to documents submitted by the company to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the engine fires have resurfaced but this time, the cause is something different.

The documents claimed that 25 such fires were reported by the customers and it was mainly due to the fan motors. Twelve out of them ended up causing massive damage to the cars while in one instance, the driver reported injuries to their hand and fingers, according to documents accessed by Reuters.

While there were reports that the company has advised the users to keep their cars outside, Ford denied it and it has announced that they will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to the owners. The process will start on September 12 and will cover all complainants.

(With inputs from agencies)