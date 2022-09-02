Donald Trump and his supporters are 'threat to democracy', says Joe Biden

United States president Joe Biden launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump and his supporters by calling them “extremists” and “enemies of American democracy” during a prime-time address on Thursday. The address was aimed at rallying the voters ahead of major midterm elections.

During his speech in Philadelphia, Biden criticised Republicans for backing Trump’s ideology of "Make America Great Again" ideology and requested his supporters -- and asked his supporters to fight back.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said in the address on Thursday according to AFP.

"There is no place for political violence in America. Period. None. Ever," he added.

Biden referred to the US Capitol Hill riots that shocked the country last year and even the historic Roe v Wade judgement on abortion rights. The US President went on to say that "MAGA forces" were "determined to take this country backwards" and that democracy is “under assault” at the moment.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. I'm asking our nation to come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy -- regardless of your ideology," Biden said.

The midterm elections hold extreme significance for the Democrats as they will be looking to hold on to their majority in the House despite Biden losing his popularity drastically in the past year.

According to a poll published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, if the midterm elections were held right now, Democrats will get 47 percent of votes while Republicans were projected to get 44 per cent.

