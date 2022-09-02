Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in prison for electoral fraud

Aung San Suu Kyi Photograph:( AFP )
Aung San Suu Kyi came to power in 2020 after winning the elections with a huge margin but a military coup in 2021 brought an end to her regime. The military also accused her of electoral fraud in the 2020 polls.
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to three years in prison after a court found her guilty of electoral fraud on Friday. Suu Kyi was already serving a 17-year sentence in Myanmar for a number of offenses which included corruption and incitement, according to Reuters.
As a result of this ruling, the National League for Democracy will come under further pressure as the ruling government has already hinted at a possible ban on them ahead of the elections next year.
More to follow...