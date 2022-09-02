Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in prison for electoral fraud

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to three years in prison after a court found her guilty of electoral fraud on Friday. Suu Kyi was already serving a 17-year sentence in Myanmar for a number of offenses which included corruption and incitement, according to Reuters.

Suu Kyi came to power in 2020 after winning the elections with a huge margin but a military coup in 2021 brought an end to her regime. The military also accused her of electoral fraud in the 2020 polls.

As a result of this ruling, the National League for Democracy will come under further pressure as the ruling government has already hinted at a possible ban on them ahead of the elections next year.

More to follow...