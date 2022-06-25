Following overturning of Roe v Wade, Google offers 'relocation' to its employees

With the United States Supreme Court rolling back Roe v Wade in its recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision, many companies like Disney and Meta in the US have stepped forward seeking to help their female employees. As per a report by Verge, Google Inc has also made a supportive move in reaction to the judgement. Google's chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi sent a staff-wide email to all the employees informing them that they can "apply for relocation without justification". Cicconi acknowledged the ruling in her staff-wide e-mail, saying that it represents a "profound change" that will deeply affect everyone, especially women.

The email further went on to say that the company's health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures and that employees can also apply for relocation.

"To support Googlers and their dependents, our US benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works. Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation."

The latest SCOTUS judgement doesn't make abortion illegal, but it does give states the right to decide on their individual mandates; a right Missouri has already used less than 24 hours later to ban the medical practice.

It is believed that the judgement will spark a wave of new legislations in approximately half of the fifty US states. Thirteen states already have so-called "trigger laws", which will now restrict abortion.

While travelling for abortion remains an option, pro-choice organisations assert that travel is costly and restrictions on the procedure will harm poor women.

The typical American would need to travel 125 miles (200 kilometres) to the closest clinic that does legal abortions, according to the Myers Abortion Facility Database.

It may also lead to illicit abortion facilities and clandestine abortions, both of which pose serious health risks. The WHO estimates that 25 million unsafe abortions are performed each year throughout the world. Every year, this leads to 39,000 deaths of women and girls and millions more hospital admissions as a result of complications.

(With inputs from agencies)

