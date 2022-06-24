Roe v Wade overturned: Here's what the ruling means for millions of American women

In a landmark decision that overturns 50 years of constitutional safeguards on one of the most contentious and violently contested topics in American politics, the United States Supreme Court on Friday (June 24th) abolished the right to abortion. The ruling overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the nation's top court, which held that women have the constitutional right to privacy about their own bodies and therefore the right to an abortion.

The court's decision goes against a global trend that has seen abortion restrictions loosen up, particularly in nations like Ireland, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia where the Catholic Church continues to have significant sway.

Let's take a look at the judgement and what it means for millions of women in America: