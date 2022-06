Trimester timeline

The court set a trimester timeline to control all abortion laws in the US.

Here's what it meant:

- Governments have no power to control abortion in the first trimester other than mandating that procedures be carried out by qualified medical professionals.

- In the second trimester, Governments may impose restrictions on abortions, but only to safeguard the health of the mother and not the foetus.

- Abortions might be controlled and even outlawed beyond viability (the third trimester and the final weeks of the second trimester), but only if the legislation made an exemption for abortions required to save the mother's "life" or "health."

The Court also deemed the right to an abortion "fundamental," requiring courts to examine contested abortion restrictions using the strictest possible judicial review in the United States.

