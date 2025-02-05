US President Donald Trump's recent announcement about his intention to 'take over' Gaza has sparked a wave of backlash and highlighted several significant challenges. Take a look:

Palestinian connection to Gaza

Trump's plan overlooks the deep-rooted connection Palestinians have to Gaza. Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s envoy to the UN, made it clear: "Our homeland is our homeland," adding that Palestinians should be allowed to return to their original homes inside Israel if needed.

Strong Arab opposition

Arab nations have strongly opposed Trump's proposal. Countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE condemned the plan, insisting that it undermines Palestinian rights.

US Troops in Gaza?

One of the most controversial aspects of Trump's plan is sending US troops to Gaza, a move that would contradict his campaign promise of avoiding foreign military conflicts.

Violation of international law

Trump’s proposal would violate international law, specifically the rights of people under occupation. Experts note that control over Gaza can only be transferred with the consent of the sovereign authority, and neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority can legally cede Gaza to the US.

Israeli politics

While some Israeli leaders, particularly those on the far-right, have praised Trump’s proposal, others within the Israeli political spectrum have expressed caution.

David Khalfa, a researcher at the Fondation Jean-Jaures in Paris said, "The far right is ecstatic, jubilant,"

(With inputs from agencies)