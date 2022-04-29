First Texas, now Oklahoma: Republican-led state passes law banning abortion after 6 weeks

On Thursday, the Oklahoma state legislature passed a bill that lays a ban on abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill was passed in the Oklahoma House by a large majority, and even as it includes exceptions for medical emergencies, it has no provisions for cases involving rape and incest.

It has already passed the Senate and is now on its way to Republican governor Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

This bill is modelled on a similar bill by Oklahoma’s neighbouring state Texas, which unveiled the controversial law that triggered many protests last year.

Popularly known as the "Heartbeat Bill", the Texas law bans abortions after a foetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around 1.5 months or sex weeks of gestation period. It also allows members of the public to sue abortion providers and seekers, as a way of enforcing the law.

The Oklahoma bill is similar and it threatens to cause further problems for women from the neighbouring state of Texas.

Since the heartbeat law came into force in September last year, Texan neighbour states like Oklahoma have seen a flood of patients seeking abortions. This has led to long wait times and maxed out clinic capacities.

Now, with a similar law in Oklahoma, these patients would have to go farther and farther.

"Oklahoma is a critical state for abortion access right now, with many Texans fleeing to Oklahoma for abortion care," the Center for Reproductive Rights' Nancy Northup said in a tweet announcing her organisation’s plan to legally challenge the law.

What needs to be noted is that Oklahoma is only the latest Republican-controlled state to take this step. Earlier, not only Texas but also Mississippi and Florida passed laws restricting abortion. The question that poses itself: Why is America retreating into the past as the world moves toward equality?

(With inputs from agencies)