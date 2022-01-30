First-ever yoga festival held in Saudi Arabia. Find out what was special in it

The first-ever yoga festival was organised on Bay La Sun Beach in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Around 1,000 yoga practitioners from the country participated at the event, which was organised by the Saudi Yoga Committee.

The event, which was held at Juman Park on the shores of King Abdullah Economic City, witnessed huge participation from young girls and women.

Numerous yoga enthusiasts and practitioners gathered to practice yoga and watch special performances of the sport with famous trainers in the kingdom.

The 1st Yoga Festival in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 by @yoga_ksa in @kaec_saudi today a big number of people participated in the event. We reached our capacity today 🙏🏼💚🤸🏻‍♂️

Many workshops and activities were organised by the yoga halls and centers, who offered services to attend and train people on yoga exercises, competition and meditation in the open air.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya.net, Saudi Yoga Committee’s chief Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Maroui said, “The passion of this sport was the reason for its spread in various parts of the kingdom two decades ago.”

There seems to be a large base for amateurs and yoga practitioners in the kingdom. It has reached tens of thousands of practitioners and trainers in the country. Yoga has flourished in the kingdom after the Ministry of Sports launched a licence for such gyms.

