Finland receives more than 5,000 applications for '90 day Finn' relocation programme

Finland recently announced '90 Day Finn' programme for selected US tech professionals and within a month of the announcement the country has already received more than 5,300 applications.

The programme, that started in the first week of November, provided US tech professionals to come and live in the country for a period of 90 days to see whether or not they want to permanently move to the country.

Finland is not a very popular country for immigration and relocation. However, to climb the list, a new and creative idea had to be birthed. "We’re not top of many relocation lists, but we know once people do come, they tend to stay," said Johanna Huurre, of Helsinki Business Hub which devised the campaign. "There’s huge competition globally for talent, so we had to think creatively."

Also read| Finland PM Sanna Marin's glamorous photo for a magazine sparks debate

Almost 30 per cent of the applications have come from the US and Canada where the 90-day trial period scheme has attracted a lot of eyes. The UK, too, has shown interest in the scheme with near applicants belonging from Britain.

With the pandemic year bringing change in everyone's professional life, majority applications were of families in which the adults wanted to work remotely for their current employers. Nearly 60 applications were also from investors who are looking to invest in the local resources and build on it.

One of the most popular reasons for shifting has been to launch startups. Entrepreneurs have shown a specific interest in this programme as it gives them a trial period of figuring out whether or not their business idea can bloom in the upcoming country. Finland has already successfully helped give a launchpad to bigger companies and services such as Nokia, SMS, 5G and Linux, with recent campus additions of Google, Bayer and GE Healthcare.

WATCH|

The programme is now not accepting any more applications. The selected applicants will all the necessary official documentation and help with the permanent residency. The applicants will also be given suggestions and tips on suitable housing, school/ daycare, remote working facilities, introductions to tech hubs and networks in and around Helsinki.

Finland has climbed the ranks as it has been announced as the world's happiest country for the third time this year. The government has also been successful in tactfully handling the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to lush greenery, generous parental leaves, balanced work-personal lives and supportive healthcare facilities.