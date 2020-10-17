Finland PM Sanna Marin's glamorous photo for a magazine sparks debate

When we talk about politicians we have a specific image in mind. It almost always is an elderly man or a woman. The person has a stern look on the face and walks around in a certain measured way. The definition doesn't fit the new-gen politicians like Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

She is the youngest prime minister in the world. At 34, she is younger than some of her colleagues by even decades. No wonder all eyes are on her wherever she goes to confidently handle matters of politics.

But now a glamourous photo clicked for a magazine has sparked debate.

Sanna Marin posed for Trendi Magazine's October issue wearing a blazer with no shirt underneath.

What a woman wears should never be anybody else's business but this photo has sparked a debate.

Mari Paalosalo-Jussinmaki, director of women's media at A-lehdet magazine group that publishes Trendi Magazine told CNN that there was an "enormous" against the photoshoot in Finland. The photo was criticised on social media with many expressing views on propriety.

But Mari noted that largely, it was men who expressed that the photo was a 'wrong' step while women opined that the photo was fabulous.

Is it right to judge a person from his/her clothes? Male leaders like Vladimir Putin can pose shirtless and be called 'macho'. And if a woman leader chooses to pose for a photography, it sets off a debate about propriety.

Are there double standards at play here? Absolutely.

