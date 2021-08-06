FDA to release booster shot strategy within next few weeks: Reports

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may have a strategy on Covid vaccine boosters within a few weeks. This plan will lay out the details of when an individual should get the third shot.

Sources, quoted by WSJ, who are familiar with the work in progress said the FDA might be able to release a strategy on booster shots as early as September.

The Biden administrati0on has been pushing for a quick plan regarding the booster shots. The experts believe that some people over the age of 65 or people with medical conditions or weak immunity would need the booster shot as soon as the end of this month, two sources claimed, as quoted by WSJ.

This has come a few days after the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to not start administering the third shot. WHO stressed the unequal distribution of vaccine rollout in different countries and urged first-world nations to let the financially weaker countries procure enough vaccines to administer at least for the vulnerable population, and then only start the process of booster shot.

Some countries such as France, Israel and Germany, however, have either rolled out a tentative starting date for booster campaigns or have expressed strong approval for the same. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron said his government will be offering the third 'booster' shot of the coronavirus vaccine to elderly and vulnerable people from September.

In the US, nearly half of the country has been fully vaccinated as per local reports but the vaccination rate has been declining in the past few weeks, creating a worrisome situation for the government.

With the spread of the Delta variant (which is also dubbed as the ‘variant of concern’), the government is hoping to roll out a booster shot as soon as possible to protect the elderly and people with weak immunity.