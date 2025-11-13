FBI Director Patel announces agreement with China to halt fentanyl precursors | Know more about Opioid Crisis in US

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his team, during his trip through Asia, signed a "historic" deal with China to halt the fentanyl precursors used in manufacturing fentanyl. He claimed that the Chinese authorities fully designated and listed 13 fentanyl precursors and agreed to control seven subsidiary chemicals in production. Citing President Donald Trump's engagement with Chinese leader Xi as a factor in the development, Patel said the move would save “tens of thousands of lives.”

Sharing details of his Asia trip, which included a trip to Beijing, the first trip of any FBI director in more than a decade, Patel on X posted, "Our team just returned from an important trip through Asia to build on our key partnerships and work together on stopping threats before they reach American shores".

"One of the most important stops we had on this trip was in China to address the fentanyl crisis – an issue killing so many Americans year after year, and one that @realDonaldTrump has given his team a mandate to defeat. This was the first time in a decade that an FBI Director has received an audience with his counterpart to discuss the fentanyl crisis directly".



"I’ve said before: targeting the precursors is the key – this is the agent that turns fentanyl into a deadly chemical that destroys lives. Cut off the precursors and you crush the drug trafficking industry and starve critical deadly drug pipelines fueled by cartels in Mexico", he added.

Fentanyl crisis in USA

The US Department of Health and Human Services officially declared the opioid crisis, of which synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, make a major chunk, a public health emergency under federal law. The country witnesses around 70,000-75,000 overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids annually. In 2023, about 72,776 deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids. According to a survey, about 7.5 per cent of United States adults reported illicit fentanyl use in the last 12 months.

After taking charge as FBI director, Patel framed the fentanyl crisis as a tier-one national security problem, not merely a drug problem. He stressed international cooperation with countries like China, Mexico and India to disrupt the supply chains. Patel accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of using fentanyl precursors as "chemical warfare" or strategic harm against the United States.