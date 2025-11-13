/After BBC vs Trump fiasco, Australia’s ABC accused of deceptive editing of US president’s speech

Even before the controversy dies down over the BBC’s deceptively edited footage of Donald Trump’s speech—which led to the resignation of Director General Deborah Turness and News CEO Jessica Cecil—the Australian state-run broadcaster ABC is now being accused of doing the same. According to reports, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) edited parts of Trump’s remarks in its investigative programme Four Corners, which aired on 8 February 2021. Unlike the BBC, however, the ABC has refused to revisit the programme. Here is what we know about the latest media storm.

The controversy of ABC programme on Trump

The ABC is accused of editing footage of Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech, delivered before the Capitol riot, in its flagship programme. The public broadcaster allegedly cut key remarks in which Trump urged supporters to protest peacefully against the 2020 presidential election results, which he claimed were fraudulent. The segment allegedly made it appear that Trump was directly inciting violence at the US Capitol. The episode, titled Downfall: The Last Days of President Trump, showed Trump speaking at the White House Ellipse, telling supporters: “We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you. You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” However, moments later in the same speech, Trump had said: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The ABC version reportedly did not include this part, instead cutting straight to footage of the Capitol riot. Commentators such as Sky News host Chris Kenny argued that this editing falsely suggested Trump had called for violence, or that the riot followed immediately after Trump's ‘instigation’.

ABC doubles down, denies wrongdoing in Trump video

The ABC has strongly denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson said the excerpt was taken from one continuous section of the speech and accurately reflected Trump’s tone and message at that point. “The quote was used accurately and in context,” the ABC said, adding that comparisons with the BBC’s conduct were “opportunistic and false.” No correction or apology has been issued. ABC Managing Director David Anderson has dismissed the claims, saying the network’s reporting meets high editorial standards.

The BBC case and Team Trump's threat to sue

The ABC controversy resurfaced after the BBC admitted to deceptive editing in its Panorama programme, broadcast in October 2025. The BBC documentary spliced together two separate parts of Trump’s January 6 speech—delivered 54 minutes apart—creating the impression that Trump was calling for violence. A leaked internal memo of the BBC confirmed the manipulation, leading to the resignations of its top brass. BBC Chair Samir Shah later apologised for an “error of judgement,” while denying systemic bias. Trump’s lawyers have threatened a US $1 billion lawsuit, calling the BBC programme “defamatory and politically motivated.”

Political row in Australia over ABC programme on Trump

In Australia, conservative commentators and News Corp outlets have seized on the ABC case as evidence of anti-Trump bias in public media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the ABC as “a vital national institution,” while the Australian Communications and Media Authority has not announced any investigation. The episode has reignited debate over impartiality and accountability in publicly funded journalism.